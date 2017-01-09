Turkish singer to join Abida Perveen to sing Sufi song

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): Famous Turkish Singer, Goodwill
Ambassador Ersin Faikzade would sing a song with renowned Pakistani
singer Abida Perveen.
Talking to APP, Ersin Faikzade said that he already started
work on the project with Legendary singer Abida Perveen, adding that
hopefully people would like his collaboration with her.
He said that “I like Sufi music very much and always enjoyed
to sing in various concerts at Islamabad and Lahore.
International Goodwill Ambassador Ersin Faikzade said that he
had no words to explain his feelings. But, I can say thank you
Pakistan for the love and thanks Allah Almighty as he came again
Pakistan after three years. He said “I feel as I came my own home
here in Pakistan.”
He said that Pakistan and Turkey were one nation and two
different states, adding that “Pakistan-Turkey Zindabad”.
He said that he visiting across the world and organizing
musical concerts for the purpose to support hospitals and charity
associations.
