Turkish singer to join Abida Perveen to sing Sufi song

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): Famous Turkish Singer, Goodwill

Ambassador Ersin Faikzade would sing a song with renowned Pakistani

singer Abida Perveen.

Talking to APP, Ersin Faikzade said that he already started

work on the project with Legendary singer Abida Perveen, adding that

hopefully people would like his collaboration with her.

He said that “I like Sufi music very much and always enjoyed

to sing in various concerts at Islamabad and Lahore.

International Goodwill Ambassador Ersin Faikzade said that he

had no words to explain his feelings. But, I can say thank you

Pakistan for the love and thanks Allah Almighty as he came again

Pakistan after three years. He said “I feel as I came my own home

here in Pakistan.”

He said that Pakistan and Turkey were one nation and two

different states, adding that “Pakistan-Turkey Zindabad”.

He said that he visiting across the world and organizing

musical concerts for the purpose to support hospitals and charity

associations.