Turkish school children thank Pakistani nation for support in war of independence

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP): In a moving gesture, Turkish
children have reiterated gratitude to the people of Pakistan
for the support their forefathers rendered during the Turkish
War of Independence.
Coordinated by Yasemin Karakaya Science & Arts Centre of
Ankara, students of primary and middle schools across Turkey
wrote letters to the Pakistani nation expressing deep thanks
and gratitude.
Accompanied by the Director of Yasemin Karakaya Science
& Arts Centre Mr. Levent Gun, and Art Teacher Ms. Bahar Cebi,
a select group of the school children visited the Embassy of
Pakistan in Ankara and presented a volume containing letters
and paintings to Ambassador of Pakistan Sohail Mahmood, said a message received here from Ankara on Thursday.
The compilation is titled “Homage from Turkish Children
to the people of Pakistan.”
“Pakistan has always been with Turkey, when we were
alone; we thank the Pakistani people,” the visiting school
children said during their interaction.
“Brother country, Pakistan! When the Ottoman empire was
invaded during the World War I, you sent us 675,494 Turkish
Lira and 156,00 British Pound, which was kept in the Ottoman
Bank, and that helped to finance `Buyuk Taarruz’ or the last
great attack,” Gulsum Kaya of Isparta Gulkent Anadolu Lisesi
wrote in her letter.
Congratulating the students and teachers on undertaking
this project, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood said Pakistan-Turkey
relations were rooted deep — based on solid foundation of
common faith and culture, linguistic affinity, and shared
history.
People of universal eminence like Allama Muhammad Iqbal
and Mehmet Akif Ersoy as well as Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali
Jinnah and Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk played a remarkable
role in further strengthening these bonds. “The support
extended during the Turkish War of Independence was what our
ancestors believed was their duty,” he said.
Highlighting mutual support for each other’s national
causes, such as Kashmir and Cyprus, Ambassador Sohail said
that the fraternal ties and close cooperation between Pakistan
and Turkey were flourishing in all dimensions.
He added that this project was of crucial importance as
it raised the younger generation’s awareness of the glorious
tradition of the peoples of Pakistan and Turkey always
standing shoulder-to-shoulder in good and difficult times.
Speaking on the occasion, Director Levent Gun said that
the people of Pakistan considered the Turkish War of
Independence as their own struggle.
Ms. Bahar Cebi said that although Pakistan was
geographically far from Turkey, the support extended during
the War of Independence was like from a brother. Whatever the
people had, they sent it to Mustafa Kemal in response to his
call, she said.
Bahar Cebi added that generally relations between
nations were based on interests, but that was not the case for
Turkey and Pakistan, as they were bound by an enduring
brotherhood.