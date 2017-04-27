Turkish school children thank Pakistani nation for support in war of independence

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP): In a moving gesture, Turkish

children have reiterated gratitude to the people of Pakistan

for the support their forefathers rendered during the Turkish

War of Independence.

Coordinated by Yasemin Karakaya Science & Arts Centre of

Ankara, students of primary and middle schools across Turkey

wrote letters to the Pakistani nation expressing deep thanks

and gratitude.

Accompanied by the Director of Yasemin Karakaya Science

& Arts Centre Mr. Levent Gun, and Art Teacher Ms. Bahar Cebi,

a select group of the school children visited the Embassy of

Pakistan in Ankara and presented a volume containing letters

and paintings to Ambassador of Pakistan Sohail Mahmood, said a message received here from Ankara on Thursday.

The compilation is titled “Homage from Turkish Children

to the people of Pakistan.”

“Pakistan has always been with Turkey, when we were

alone; we thank the Pakistani people,” the visiting school

children said during their interaction.

“Brother country, Pakistan! When the Ottoman empire was

invaded during the World War I, you sent us 675,494 Turkish

Lira and 156,00 British Pound, which was kept in the Ottoman

Bank, and that helped to finance `Buyuk Taarruz’ or the last

great attack,” Gulsum Kaya of Isparta Gulkent Anadolu Lisesi

wrote in her letter.

Congratulating the students and teachers on undertaking

this project, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood said Pakistan-Turkey

relations were rooted deep — based on solid foundation of

common faith and culture, linguistic affinity, and shared

history.

People of universal eminence like Allama Muhammad Iqbal

and Mehmet Akif Ersoy as well as Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali

Jinnah and Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk played a remarkable

role in further strengthening these bonds. “The support

extended during the Turkish War of Independence was what our

ancestors believed was their duty,” he said.

Highlighting mutual support for each other’s national

causes, such as Kashmir and Cyprus, Ambassador Sohail said

that the fraternal ties and close cooperation between Pakistan

and Turkey were flourishing in all dimensions.

He added that this project was of crucial importance as

it raised the younger generation’s awareness of the glorious

tradition of the peoples of Pakistan and Turkey always

standing shoulder-to-shoulder in good and difficult times.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Levent Gun said that

the people of Pakistan considered the Turkish War of

Independence as their own struggle.

Ms. Bahar Cebi said that although Pakistan was

geographically far from Turkey, the support extended during

the War of Independence was like from a brother. Whatever the

people had, they sent it to Mustafa Kemal in response to his

call, she said.

Bahar Cebi added that generally relations between

nations were based on interests, but that was not the case for

Turkey and Pakistan, as they were bound by an enduring

brotherhood.