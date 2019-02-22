Turkish president’s visit to Pakistan to be ‘historic’ one: Afridi

ISTANBUL, Feb 22 (AA/APP):Pakistani Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi has said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s expected visit to Pakistan next month will be a “historic” one.

Erdogan’s “visit means a lot for every Pakistani, and every Pakistani is desperately waiting for that visit of President Erdogan and it will be a historic one,” Afridi told Anadolu Agency.

Afridi’s remarks came on the sidelines of the 6th Ministerial Conference of Budapest Process, an interregional forum on migration, held this week in Istanbul.

According to recent reports, Erdogan is expected to visit Pakistan in March and announce a number of investment plans.