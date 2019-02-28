ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that as offered earlier, Pakistan was ready to cooperate with India on any actionable information that could be helpful in the investigation of February 14 Pulwama incident.
The President said this during a telephonic conversation with Turkish President RecepTayyip Erdogan.
Turkish President Erdogan phones President Alvi
