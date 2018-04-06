Turkish Navy Ship TCG Gelibolu arrives Karachi on four-day goodwill visit

ISLAMABAD, April 6 (APP):TCG Gelibolu, a Turkish Navy Oliver Hazard Perry Class Ship arrived Karachi on Friday on a four-day goodwill visit.

The Ship was escorted into harbour by Pakistan Navy Ship ASLAT and was received with a warm welcome during an

impressive reception at Pakistan Navy Dockyard, a news release issued here by directorate of public relations of Pakistan Navy.

Upon arrival, traditional tunes were played by Pakistan Navy band and waving of Pakistan-Turkey Flags. The ship was

received by senior officers of Pakistan Navy and Turkish diplomatic officials.

The visit of Turkish Navy Ship to Pakistan is manifestation of the strong bilateral ties between the Islamic Republic of

Pakistan and the Republic of Turkey. The visit will bolster the existing bonds of friendship between the two countries besides strengthening mutual cooperation.

During the visit to Karachi, professional interactions, social activities, including wreath laying at Quaid’s Mausoleum, were also held for the crew of TCG Gelibolu.

Vice Admiral Adnan Ozbal, Commander Turkish Naval Forces has also visited Pakistan concurrent to Turkish Navy Ship visit which signifies the importance of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkish Navies.

This visit is of a special significance as on completion of port visit, first Pakistan Navy-Turkish Navy exercise named TURGUT

REIS-18 is also planned to improve interoperability between the two Navies and mutual professional gains.