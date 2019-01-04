Turkish investors may find completely different, pro-business govt in Pakistan: PM

ANKARA (TURKEY), Jan 4 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday assured the Turkish investors that they would now find a

completely different government in Pakistan that believed in wealth creation by ensuring

ease of doing business.

Addressing the members of Turkish Business Council here, the prime minister said

in 1960s, Pakistan was considered as the fastest growing economy and used to be shown

as a real model of development. South Korea and Malaysia did learn from Pakistan and

both the countries moved ahead, he added.