Turkish investors interested to invest in Pakistan

KARACHI, April 17 (APP): Turkish investors were interested to

invest in Pakistan in different sectors, said Turkish Consul

General of Turkey in Karachi Murat Mustafa.

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair also emphasized on coordinated efforts

for increasing trade between Pakistan and Turkey that could also play an important role in eliminating poverty and un-employment in the region.

Both the dignitaries exchanged their views in a meeting, here at

the Governor House, said an official statement on Monday.

The Governor said the people of Pakistan and Turkey were bound

under the relationship of Islamic brotherhood. Turkey had always

helped Pakistan in difficult time.

They discussed the opportunities for promoting economic cooperation

between the two countries in different sectors, potential for investment in Sindh and other issues of bilateral interest.

There were great investment opportunities in Sindh; especially in

Karachi where many multinational companies had their offices besides

big commercial centres and large industrial zones, he said.

In Karachi, he added, educated and skilled youth were available at

low wages and it was a positive point for investors.

As a result of restoration of law and order, and better economic

policies of the present government, foreign investment was increasing

and that with coming of foreign investors Pakistan’s soft image had

been restored in the world, the Governor said.

Turkish Consul General was appreciative of Pakistan’s law

enforcing agencies for restoring law and order in the country.

He noted that the environment in Sindh was very conducive for

investment and the support at the provincial and federal level to the

investors was very encouraging.

Turkish investors wanted to benefit from the economic opportunities

in Sindh; especially in Karachi along with other areas of the country.

The sectors of their interest were energy, infrastructure, agriculture,

textile, education and health, he informed.

The Governor said the Pakistan had unique geographic position and

it could play an important role for peace not only in South Asia but

in the world. After completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor,

Pakistan would become a more important country in the world.