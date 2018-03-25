Turkish film to be screened at PNCA on March 30

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP):Embassy of Turkey, in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), will organize

screening of film “My Father and My Son” on March 30.

Film My Father and MY Son is a 2005 Turkish drama film, written and directed by Cagan Irmak, about

a family torn apart by the 1980 Turkish Coup.

The film which went on nationwide release on November 18, 2005 became one of the highest-grossing

Turkish films in history.

The film won an award for its soundtrack at the World Soundtrack Awards.

The film screening would be attended by a large number of people from twin cities of Islamabad and

Rawalpindi.