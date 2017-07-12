Turkish delegation to visit PSF this month

ISLAMABAD, July 12 (APP): A nine-member delegation from the

Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK) is expected to visit Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) by the end of this month.

The visit would open up the new vistas of joint collaboration

between the PSF and TUBITAK, an official of PSF told APP.

He informed that the PSF had successfully launched 14 joint projects

with National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC).

In addition to this, five joint projects with Scientific and

Technological Research Council of Turkey (TšBITAK), and eight joint

projects with Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, Iran were

also initiated under “International Matching Grants”, he added.

He said apart from these ongoing projects, research proposals

received under the PSF jointly called with National Science Foundation, (NSF) Sri Lanka were under consideration for funding.

He said the PSF and NSFC, China had also launched the second call of

proposals in the field of “Engineering and Materials Sciences” on

June 1.

Through these joint ventures, Pakistani researchers were expected to

gain maximum benefit from their international counter parts, for attaining tangible results, he said.

The PSF is mandated, in its act, to liaise with similar international

bodies for joint collaborations on Science and Technology (S&T) for the uplift of Pakistani scientists in their scientific

endeavors.

In the prevalent global scenario, the importance of international

collaborations has become vital for the technological developments and

advancement of knowledge.

Therefore, he said the PSF had re-vitalized its international

collaborations and embarked upon new linkages to harness potential of

technologically advanced nations.