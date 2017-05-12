Turkish delegation offers expertise in teachers’ training

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): Minister of State for Capital

Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal

Chaudhry held meeting with a delegation of Turkish educationists on

Friday and discussed the opportunities to collaborate in the

education sector to improve the standard of education.

The Turkish delegation led by the Ambassador of Turkey in

Pakistan Babur Girgin, offered their expertise in teachers’ training

and other soft interventions which could better the standard of

learning at school level.

The two sides also discussed the advancements in the teaching

methodologies in the world and introduction of modern technologies

in the learning process.

The use of e-learning and smart tools in education and

different approaches used across the globe to impart knowledge were

also discussed.

The minister said CADD is in the process of revamping the

education system of Islamabad through Prime Minister Education

Reform Program which will not only improve and upgrade the physical

infrastructure of 422 schools but also upgrade curriculum, train the

teachers and improve the science learning.

The Turkish side elaborated upon their success stories in

Turkey and overseas across Africa, Europe and Australia.