ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): Minister of State for Capital
Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal
Chaudhry held meeting with a delegation of Turkish educationists on
Friday and discussed the opportunities to collaborate in the
education sector to improve the standard of education.
The Turkish delegation led by the Ambassador of Turkey in
Pakistan Babur Girgin, offered their expertise in teachers’ training
and other soft interventions which could better the standard of
learning at school level.
The two sides also discussed the advancements in the teaching
methodologies in the world and introduction of modern technologies
in the learning process.
The use of e-learning and smart tools in education and
different approaches used across the globe to impart knowledge were
also discussed.
The minister said CADD is in the process of revamping the
education system of Islamabad through Prime Minister Education
Reform Program which will not only improve and upgrade the physical
infrastructure of 422 schools but also upgrade curriculum, train the
teachers and improve the science learning.
The Turkish side elaborated upon their success stories in
Turkey and overseas across Africa, Europe and Australia.
Turkish delegation offers expertise in teachers’ training
ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): Minister of State for Capital