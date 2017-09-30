Turkish delegation calls on CM Shehbaz

LAHORE, Sept 30 (APP): A high-level delegation of
a renowned group of Turkey associated with the health
sector called on Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif.
The group has expressed interest in making investment
in health sector of Punjab.
Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said the
cooperation of Turkey to improve the standards of the
health sector was praiseworthy and for further improvement
in the health sector we need to work jointly at the fast
pace.
He said the Punjab government had introduced several
reforms in the health sector and the main objective of
these reforms was to provide the best medical facilities
to the common man.
He said no hindrance would be allowed to block our
destination of providing best medical facilities to the common
man and we have to move forward at the fast pace and we will
continuing moving.
He said modern healthcare system would be introduced to
replace the old healthcare system, adding the people will have
confidence in that healthcare system and patients will get
facilities and the Turkish cooperation for this purpose will
be fruitful. He said Turkey has always cooperated with
Pakistan and we welcome Turkish cooperation to improve
healthcare system.
Chairman Turkish Group Mehmet Dal said “we will be
pleased to serve the people of Pakistan and we are coming to
Punjab not to do business but to serve the people, adding we
have brotherly relationships with Pakistan”.
Provincial Ministers Khwaja Salman Rafique, Khwaja Imran
Nazaeer, Chief Minister Advisor Dr Umer Saif, Chief Secretary,
President Board of Governors of Pakistan Kidney and Transplant
Institute Dr. Saeed Akhtar, Chairman P&D, secretaries health
and other concerning officials were also present.
