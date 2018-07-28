Turkish company keen for exploring opportunities existing in health care sector

ISLAMABAD, July 28 (APP):Turkish company M/s. MediContinental is keen for explore opportunities in Pakistan’s healthcare sector and sought the cooperation of local businessmen for joint ventures to realize the objectives of health care facilities in Pakistan.

A delegation of Turkish company M/s. MediContinental led by its Managing Partner Ms. Zeynep Dayioglu visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and held a meeting with Sheikh Amir Waheed, President ICCI to explore opportunities in Pakistan’s healthcare sector.

The delegation members said that MediContinental of Turkey was providing services in various fields of healthcare including transplant surgery, cancer treatment, heart surgery, plastic, bariatric and spine surgeries, dental and eye treatment.

They said that they were interested in bringing these services to Pakistan to provide international standard health services to the Pakistani people.

They said that they also intended to bring a team of doctors to work in far-flung areas of Pakistan on voluntary basis so that people of such areas could avail quality health services.

They sought the cooperation and support of ICCI in realizing these objectives.

Addressing the delegation, Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, ICCI said that Pakistan was a country of rising population which offered great potential for investment in healthcare sector.

He said the current public sector health infrastructure in the country was not sufficient to meet the growing health services needs of people and urged that Turkish investors for exploring Pakistan for investment and joint ventures in health sector.