Turkish Armed Forces Commander visits Air Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, Machr 1 (APP): Commander of Turkish Armed Forces

General Hulusi AKAR visited Air Headquarters here on Wednesday.

On his arrival at Air Headquarters, he was received by

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman. A smartly

turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented him

the guard of honour, said a press release.

The visiting dignitary paid homage to the martyrs of PAF by

laying a wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument. He was introduced to

principal staff officers of the PAF.

Later on, the dignitary called on the Air Chief at his office.

Both the dignitaries remained together for some time and discussed

matters of professional interest and areas of mutual co-operation.

They also exchanged souvenirs on the occasion.