Turkish Ambassador meets COAS

RAWALPINDI, Nov 24 (APP):Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Sadik Babur Girgin paid a farewell call on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest including regional security issues.

The two noted the exceptional mutual relations between the brotherly nations and pledged to further improve them,

a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.