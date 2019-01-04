Turkish agri-industry delegation meets PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (APP):A delegation of Turkish investors in agri-based industry Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Ankara.
The delegation was led by Turkish Minister for Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli, said a PM Office statement.
During the meeting, they discussed the prospects of bilateral collaboration in food processing, dairy sector
and food chain management.
The prime minister is on two-day official visit to Turkey, at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.