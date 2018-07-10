Turkey’s new vice president sworn in

ANKARA, July 10 (AA/APP):Turkey’s first vice president Fuat Oktay was sworn into office in the parliament on Tuesday.

Following his swearing-in, the ministers of the new presidential system took their oath in the general assembly

that was chaired by Acting Speaker Durmus Yilmaz.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan unveiled the new 16-minister Cabinet in the presidential complex in capital

Ankara on Monday.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) lawmakers left the general assembly when Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu was taking his oath of office.

After the swearing-in ceremony, ministers Suleyman Soylu, Berat Albayrak, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Abdulhamit Gul gave up their seats in the parliament as per the constitution. The ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party that held 295 seats after the June 24 election now holds 291 seats in the 600-seat parliament.

Oktay, born in 1964 in Turkey’s central Anatolian Yozgat province, served as the head of the Prime Ministry’s Disaster and Emergency Management Agency from January 2012 to June 2016.

From June 2016 until now, he has served as undersecretary in the Prime Ministry.

Oktay earned a bachelor’s degree in business studies from Cukurova University in 1985. He finished his

master’s degree in manufacturing engineering and business studies in 1990 at Wayne State University in the U.S. city

of Detroit.

From 2008-2012, Oktay served as deputy director general responsible for strategic planning, sales and

marketing at flag carrier Turkish Airlines.Oktay, who speaks English, is married and has three children.