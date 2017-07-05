Turkey to share furniture technology with Pakistan

KARACHI, July 05 (APP) : Turkey will share latest technology

with Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) to help furniture manufacturers

in producing world class modern design furniture to compete in

international market by making them cost and quality efficient.

This was revealed by Chief of Pakistan Furniture Council

(PFC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq while addressing a press conference here

on Wednesday in connection with forthcoming 8th three-day mega

Interiors Pakistan Expo commencing from July 7, at Expo Centre

Karachi, says a press release.

He said a leading Turkish ‘Inegol Business Association’ would set

up modern training centers one each in Lahore, Chinot, Gujrat and

Peshawar where local woodworkers would get training in modern

designing and improvement of products to meet global market demands.

He said, PFC had inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with

Turkish private sector for promoting furniture industry in

Pakistan.

Unfolding the distinguish features of MoU, he said Turkey was

interested in enhancing furniture business with PFC, undertaking

joint-venture projects either in Turkey or in Pakistan and sharing

technology with Pakistan.

He said that Musoot, another leading furniture producer

in Turkey, had also agreed to cooperate with PFC for organizing a

series of 3-day workshops in Pakistan for practical demonstration to

enhance capacity building and improvement of furniture quality.

The PFC chief suggested that a chartered vessel service

should be started between Pakistan and Turkey for regular trade of

goods.

He also urged for the establishment of a display centre for

Pakistani Furniture in Istanbul.

He said many countries have shown interest in Pakistani

furniture. They liked our hand-carved designs on furniture with

classic and fine finishing and similar designs could be replicated

in the Turkish furniture market.

He said Pakistan has potential to export at least one billion

dollars handmade wood furniture annually if the government patronized

furniture industry and interest free loans on soft terms were provided

to small scale manufacturers for boosting export and overcoming their

financial constraints. It would also generate plenty of jobs to poor

segment of the society.

In reply to a question, he said that PFC had so far successfully

conducted seven Interiors Pakistan exhibitions in Islamabad,

Lahore and Karachi within its own resources.

He said Mian Kashif Ashfaq informed that leading manufacturers

would display their products at 8th furniture expo to be started from

Friday here, which, he hoped, would attract a large number of

investors, buyers and visitors from cross section of the society.

He said Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah would inaugurate the

exhibition. Leading businessmen including S.M. Munir, Iftikhar Ali

Malik and President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and

Industry, Zubair Tufail would also visit the 3-day exhibition.