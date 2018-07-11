Turkey condemns suicide bombing in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP):Turkey has condemned a suicide bomb attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital at a political rally late Tuesday which killed at least 20 people. “We learned with sorrow that a terrorist attack perpetrated at an election rally in Peshawar resulted in the loss of lives of many and left many others wounded,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

“We condemn this heinous terrorist attack and wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, a speedy recovery to the wounded, and convey our condolences to the friendly government and brotherly people of Pakistan,” Anadolu news agency reported.

The bombing took place in Yakatoot in the city of Peshawar, where the Awami National Party (ANP) was holding a rally.

Haroon Bilour, a provincial assembly candidate for the July 25 general elections, died after being taken to hospital, dozens were also wounded in the deadly attack.