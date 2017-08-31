Turkey celebrates 95th anniversary of Great victory

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): The ambassador of the Republic of Turkey and

Mrs. S. Sabur Girgin along with Defence Attache Group Captain & Mrs. Murat Ikiz hosted a reception in a hotel here Wednesday night to mark the 95th anniversary of the great victory.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat,

was the chief guest whereas the interior minister Ahsan Iqbal, Advisor to

PM on National Security, Nasir Janjua and Punjab Governor Rafiq Rajwana

were guests of honour.

Former Foreign Minister Gohar Ayub, Diplomats of different countries

in Islamabad, Pakistan government civil and military officials, foreign office officers, businessmen and prominent citizens attended the ceremony.

The ceremony started with national anthems of the two countries and the

Ambassador . S. Sabur Girgin read out the message of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the day.

President in his message said, Today, together with our nation, and our

brothers in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, we are celebrating the 95th anniversary of the Great Victory.

I celebrate with heartfelt emotions the August 30 Victory Day of our

millions of citizens living in Turkey and in various countries across the world.

I extend my wholehearted thanks to all friends who share our excitement

during our country’s day of pride.

The fight for independence the Turkish nation initiated under the

leadership of Ghazi Mustafa Kemal in 1919 in Samsun was crowned with

victory in the August 30 Field Battle of Commander-in- Chief despite all

the harsh conditions and poverty.

The Victory of August 30 is the declaration of our nation’s will to the

entire world to live independently on its homeland which it deems to be more precious than its own life.

Having shaped the history with its political and social consequences,

this victory became a source of inspiration and hope for many oppressed nations who fought a war of independence against imperialists.

Turkey preserves the same determination to defeat any threat, attack or

attempt for sabotage against its economic and political independence as it did 95 years ago. The unyielding fight we have been putting up against bloody terrorist organizations such as the FETO, DAESH, PKK, PYD, etc.

Concessions on the law, justice and democracy is the most evident

example of our determination. With its struggle, Turkey not only protects its citizens, but also contributes to global security.

Turkey will continue to eliminate threats against its existence at their

root.

Without doubt, our biggest source of strength in this difficult period

is the unity and solidarity of our nation, which has coalesced around the principles of ‘One Nation, One Flag, One Homeland and One State,’ as well

as the support of friendly countries.

With the legendary resistance it put up in the face of the July 15 coup

attempt, our august nation showed what risks it can take if left with the only choice of ‘Either Independence or Death’.

That night, our nation not only thwarted the coup attempt at the cost of

250 martyrs and 2,193 veterans, but also displayed its will to defend its country, democracy and freedom.

With this willpower, which rendered Canakkale impassable, which brought

our War of Independence to victory, and lastly, which revived all across the country on the night of July 15, our country has the power and capacity to overcome all obstacles.

This is best epitomized by our achievements over the last year in

economy and in investments as well as on the way to advanced democracy despite all the troubles we have gone through, primarily the coup attempt and terror attacks. On this occasion, I once again remember the founder of our Republic and the

Commander-in- Chief of the Great Offensive, Ghazi Mustafa Kemal, and his

comrades with gratitude; and wish Allah’s mercy upon all our martyrs and veterans.

I celebrate our August 30 Victory Day. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff

Committee, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, speaking on the occasion highlighted the close and brotherly relations with the government and

people of Turkey.

He said both the countries were enjoying brotherly time tested and rock

hard relations which would continue to grow with the passage of every moment. He also shed some light on the current political and historical relations between the two countries.