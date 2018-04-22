Turk-Pak photography exhibition held at AIOU

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP):A colorful posters exhibition, reflecting journey of friendship and brotherhood ‘Pictorial survey of Turkey-Pakistan

relations’ was held here at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

The exhibition was jointly organized by the Department of History (Faculty of Social Sciences), Institute of

Educational Technology and Uunus Emre Turkish Cultural Centre, a press release said on Sunday.

It was inaugurated by Ambassador of Turkey Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul and Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Shahid

Siddiqui. Director of Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Centre, Lahore Prof Dr Halil Toker, besides senior officers and

academic staff of the University were also present on the occasion.

More than hundred posters were displayed that reflected the Turkish history, traditional life of the Turkish

people and decades old bonds of Turk-Pak friendship.

Some rare photographs of Sheikh Faisal Azeem, head of the Universitys Photo section were also put

on display on the occasion.

Thousands of students visited the exhibition and took keen interest in the historical pictures of

Turkey.

“We are glad for our cooperation with the Turkey for promoting its rich historical culture,” said Dr.

Shahid Siddiqui while inaugurating the Exhibition.

The Turkish people very close to their heart and the University wishes to be on forefront to celebrate

their jubilation, he added.

The University, he said will be looking forward strengthening ties with Turkeys educational institutions.

Its department of History introduced some new courses regarding history of Turkey; modern Muslim

world (Turkey), the VC added.

The Turkish ambassador in his remarks on the occasion thanked the Universitys administration for

their gesture of goodwill towards his country and the people.

He assured his country will welcome the AIOU for bilateral cooperation in the education sector.