Turk delegation meets Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, Dec 24 (APP): A delegation of Turk Health Ministry led by

Dr. Selami Kilic met Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

here Saturday.

The expert of Turk Health Dr. Hasan Cagil was also included in the delegation.

Chief Minister said that making healthcare system according to the

expectations of the people is our mission and thanked brotherly country Turkey on cooperation in improvement of healthcare system. He said that decision has been made to launch Motorbike Ambulance Service with the cooperation of Turkey in Punjab.

Giving approval to purchase of motorbikes for motorbike ambulance

service, Shehbaz Sharif said that this service will be started in nine divisional headquarters. He said that Rescue 1122 staff will be trained

in Turkey while the nurses from Punjab will also be sent for training

to Turkey. He directed concerned authorities to select Rescue 1122 staff and nurses for training on hundred percent merit. He thanked Turkey on

its cooperation for training of nurses and Rescue 1122 staff. He said

that short duration training courses will also be conducted for nurses

and Rescue 1122 staff in Turk language.

Shehbaz Sharif said that we have to move speedily forward for Family

Medicine System and provide quality health facilities in the hospitals.

The scope of Family Medicine Mode will gradually be expanded to other districts, he added. He said that with the cooperation of Turkey, Drug Testing Lab Multan will be made functional by July 2017. He strongly condemned the blasts occurred recently in Turkey and expressed sorrow over loss of precious lives. He said we equally share the grief of Turk sisters and brethren.

Head of the delegation, Dr. Selami Kilic said that Turk President

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has directed to provide every help and assistance to Punjab government for improvement of healthcare system. He said that we will move shoulder to shoulder with Punjab government for the betterment of healthcare system.

Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir,

Advisor Dr. Umer Saif, Additional Chief Secretary, Health Experts and concerned officials were also present.