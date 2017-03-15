Tunnel of arms recovered from Miran Shah; 26 suspects including 11 Afghans rounded up from Punjab in joint operations

RAWALPINDI March 15 (APP): In sequel to operation Radd-ul-Fasaad

(RUF), the security forces spotted a tunnel of arms and ammunition

besides 26 suspects including 11 Afghans were rounded up jointly by

Punjab Rangers and Police in collaboration with the intelligence

agencies from parts of the Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here on

Wednesday, during search operation in village Spalga, Miran Shah,

the security forces traced a tunnel to recover cache of ammunition

and explosives including anti-personnel mines, fuses, circuits, home

made explosives, and rockets.

Meanwhile the law enforcement agencies rounded up 26 suspects

including 11 Afghans as result of search operations carried out in

the areas of Dera Ghazi Khan, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad,

Sialkot, Attock, Hassanabdal, Narowal, Shakargarh, and Rajanpur.

During the operations, weapons, ammunition, computers,

improvised explosive devices, suicide jacket preparation

support material including circuit were recovered.