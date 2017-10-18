Tunisia keen to enhance bilateral trade ties with Pakistan: Envoy

SIALKOT, Oct 18 (APP)::Tunisian Ambassador to Pakistan
Mr. Adel Elarbi said on Wednesday that his country wanted
to boost bilateral trade ties with Pakistan.
Addressing a meeting of exporters at Sialkot Chamber
of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), he said Tunisia would remove
all trade barriers from the way of promoting bilateral trade
with Pakistan, besides, bridging all the communication gaps.
He said that Pakistan could get better access to the world’s
largest markets like Europe, North Africa and Middle East by
promoting cooperation with Tunisia while Tunisia could get
access to Asia by enhancing cooperation with Pakistan.
The Tunisian Ambassador was hopeful that Pak-Tunisia preferential
trade agreement would soon be signed which would help in enhancing bilateral trade between the two countries. He assured that he would
try to get some special treatment for Pakistani businessmen in visa
cases so that they could easily visit Tunisia to explore business opportunities.
He said that Tunisia was ready to open the new trade vistas with Pakistan by focusing on establishing the strengthened mutual trade
ties with Pakistan under the Tunisian General System of Preferences (GSP), which would be helpful to remove all hurdles in the way of promotion
of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Tunisia.
The Ambassador said that Tunisia was keen to establish direct
trade relations with Pakistan, besides increasing the mutual trade
volume in favour of Pakistan.
Adel Eiarbi also pledged to make some strenuous efforts to remove
all hurdles in the way of promotion of bilateral trade besides assuring
the Sialkot exporters’ easy access of international trade markets of Tunisia and European Union (EU), African and Arab international trade markets through Tunisia.
Speaking on the occasion, SCCI President Zahid Latif Malik said
that both countries should encourage frequent exchange of trade
delegations and organize single country exhibitions on reciprocal
basis to increase bilateral trade volume.
The SCCI President said that Tunisia and Pakistan were brotherly Islamic countries sharing religious, cultural and socio-political
heritage. Both the countries are eager to expand bilateral cooperation
in diverse fields to benefit from each other’s expertise and to make progress.
Senior officials of the Tunisian Embassy, SCCI’s SVP Abdul Waheed, Vice President Abid Ahmed Khawaja and Chairman Air SIAL Fazal Jillani
were also present on the occasion.
