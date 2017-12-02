Trump’s son-in-law said to have ordered ex-NSA Flynn to contact Russia: Reports

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 2 (APP):US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and his senior adviser, Jared Kushner, directed former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to contact Russia, and others, in December 2016 to delay a U.N. vote on a resolution calling for end to Israel’s expansion of settlements, according to multiple reports in American

media.

Bloomberg News first reported that Kushner was mentioned in court documents filed by special counsel Robert Mueller in the case against Flynn. NBC News and CNN also reported that Kushner was the transition official mentioned in court documents.

In the hours before the vote by the 15-member United Nations Security Council on December 23, Flynn also

phoned the U.N. missions of Uruguay and Malaysia, and Kushner spoke with Kim Darroch, the British ambassador to the United States, according to diplomats familiar with the conversations.

The lobbying took place before President Trump, a Republican who was known for his pro-Israel campaign

rhetoric, took office on January 20. It failed, with the Security Council adopting a resolution demanding an

end to Israeli settlement building on land Palestinians want for an independent state. The vote was 14 in

favour and one abstention by the United States.

The efforts made on Israel’s behalf capped several days of unusual diplomacy. In a surprise Dec. 21 move,

Egypt had called for a vote the next day on the draft resolution, prompting both Trump and Israel to urge

Obama administration to veto the text.

Flynn, who resigned as national security adviser in February, weeks after Trump entered office, pleaded guilty on Friday to lying to FBI agents about his contacts with Russian officials. As part of the plea deal, Flynn has agreed to fully cooperate with Mueller’s investigation.

Two former Trump transition officials told Bloomberg that Kushner ordered Flynn to contact the Russian ambassador and ambassadors from other countries in an attempt to stop a U.N. Security Council vote condemning Israeli settlement activity.

Kushner told Flynn he needed to get ambassadors and foreign minsters to commit to delay or vote against

the resolution. According to prosecutors, then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak gave Flynn that assurance.

Then-president elect Trump publicly called for the U.S. to veto the resolution, calling it ‘extremely unfair to all Israelis.’

The resolution, which was put forth in December 2016 during the final days of the Obama administration, ultimately passed after the United States abstained from vetoing it.

Bloomberg reports that the effort to delay or stop the resolution was also apparently coordinated with Israeli

President Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Mueller’s team of investigators is looking into Kushner’s contact with foreign leaders, including his involvement in the U.N. resolution and his role in setting up meetings and communications with foreign leaders during Trump’s transition.

Kushner also reportedly met with Mueller’s team last month to discuss Flynn.

ABC News reported Friday that Flynn is expected to testify that Trump ‘directed him to make contact with the Russians’ shortly after the election.

The former national security adviser is also reportedly prepared to testify against members of Trump’s family and White House officials.