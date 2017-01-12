Trump’s pick for US Secretary of State did not rule out Muslim registry during hearing

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12 (APP): At a Senate hearing to confirm his nomination, Rex Tillerson who has been named by US President-elect

Donald Trump for the post of Secretary of State, did not rule out

plan for creating a national registry of Muslims, though he said

he would not support a “blanket-type” ban on all Muslims

immigrants.

Mr. Trump, during his election campaign, had proposed to create the Muslim registry to keep track of Muslims in the United States in the wake of terrorist attacks. He had also proposed a ban on Muslims from entering the United States. His staff, however, now continues to play it down.

“I would need to have a lot more information around how such an approach would even be constructed,If it were a tool for vetting, it obviously extends to other groups as well that are threats to the U.S,” he was quoted as saying by the online news magazine The Hill during his nomination hearing.

Tillerson also stated that America will need to rely on peaceful Muslims across the world in its fight against terrorism and that his travel to Muslims countries have helped him have “an appreciation an recognition of this great faith”.

“Two Trump Cabinet picks have already raised concerns about the proposed registry in their hearings. Homeland Security pick and retired Gen. John Kelly said Tuesday that he wouldn’t agree with a religion-based registry, while Trump’s attorney general pick, Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.), said the registry would create constitutional issues,” the report said.