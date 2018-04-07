Trump’s foreign policy team appointments raise concern over ties to anti-Islam groups: Reports

NEW YORK, Apr 07 (APP):The latest shifts on US President Donald Trump’s foreign policy team, including his choice of John Bolton

as national security adviser, have rekindled fears among lawmakers and activists that the White House

will further damage America’s precarious standing in the Muslim world, according to American media reports.

Bolton chairs an organization that produces harshly critical commentary about Islam and Muslim

immigrants and he also has close ties to controversial activists often described as anti-Muslim,

Politico, a U.S. media group said.

He succeeds Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, who urged Trump to avoid his favourite phrase ‘radical

Islamic terrorism’ because it offends many Muslims as a blanket condemnation of their faith.

Trump also decided this month to nominate Mike Pompeo, the current CIA director, as

secretary of state, replacing the fired Rex Tillerson. Pompeo has accused U.S. Muslim leaders

of being ‘potentially complicit’ in terrorist attacks and, like Bolton, has consorted with conspiracy

theorists who have peddled false claims about Muslims, Politico said.

Tillerson, on the other hand, generally used cautious language when it came to Islam and had

extensive business experience in the Muslim world.

Islamic and Jewish groups have raised concerns about Bolton, a former ambassador to the

United Nations, The New York Times said.

Both Bolton and Pompeo will now be working for a president who has alleged, with no

evidence, that American Muslims celebrated the 9/11 attacks, and who has proposed banning

all foreign Muslims from U.S. shores, Politico pointed out.

Critics say the personnel moves suggest Trump’s worst instincts on how to approach the

world’s 1.5 billion Muslims will find receptive ears among his foreign policy aides.

“Either they don’t even care, or they’re intentionally picking people known for their

Islamophobia,” Wa el Alzayat, a former State Department official who now leads the

Muslim-American activist group Emgage, was quoted as saying. “We’re very troubled.”

Groups such as Emgage, Human Rights Watch and the Council on American-Islamic

Relations are urging lawmakers to speak out against Bolton and Pompeo. Bolton doesn’t

require Senate confirmation for his position, but Pompeo will have to face a vote in that

chamber.

Some also have concerns about Pompeo’s planned successor at the CIA, Gina

Haspel, who is reported to have run a secret CIA prison in Thailand where suspected

al Qaeda operatives were tortured, according to Politico.

“Gina Haspel should be investigated, not nominated,” Margaret Huang, executive

director of Amnesty International USA, said in a recent statement.

Some Muslim-American activists describe a sense of deja vu: Similar fears

abounded in the early days of the Trump administration as the president installed

several top aides whose rhetoric towards Muslims and Islam has drawn wide

criticism, it was pointed out.

They included then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, political strategist Steve

Bannon, and Sebastian Gorka.

Their fears of a militant policy towards Muslims seemed confirmed when Trump, early

in his presidency, imposed a travel ban on people from several Muslim-majority countries.

But over the past year Flynn, Bannon and Gorka have all been forced out of the White

House, along with some others who shared their views.

Trump, meanwhile, has developed unexpectedly good relationships with some of the

world’s Muslim leaders, including top members of Saudi Arabia’s royal family, the report

said.

But if there was a sense among Trump’s critics that McMaster and Tillerson had

been restraining his worst instincts, there is now concern that Bolton and Pompeo might

encourage them.