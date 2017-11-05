Trump’s approval rating dips to new low in latest poll

NEW YORK, Nov 5 (APP):As the one-year anniversary of his election win approaches, US President President Trump has hit a record low approval rating, and a majority of Americans says he has achieved little in office. Just 37 percent of Americans approve of his job performance in the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll. His net approval rating of negative 22 percentage points is the lowest for any president at nine months in office in polling dating to 1946; except for Gerald Ford, no other president had a net negative at this point in his presidency.

Moreover, 65 percent of Americans say Trump has accomplished either “not much” or “little to nothing” as president, up from 56 percent after his first 100 days. On the other hand, only 35 percent of respondents agreed that he is keeping his major campaign promises.

But even with historically low approval ratings, 2016 voters say a hypothetical rematch between Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton would still be too close to call, according to the poll. Both the president and Clinton would receive 40 percent of vote among those who showed up to the polls last November.

Responding to the week’s bombshell Russia probe news, 51 percent of respondents said the president is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion with Trump’s campaign, compared to 37 percent who said Trump is not cooperating and 12 percent who had no opinion. Just under 70 percent of respondents approved of the charges against Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman, who stands accused of money laundering and failure to register as a foreign lobbyist, the latter of which is required by law.

The poll was conducted from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1 and reached a random sample of 1,005 U.S.

Since Gallup began tracking presidential approval in 1945, only four presidents spent significant time below 40 percent during their first four years.

