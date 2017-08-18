Trump to push out his chief strategist Bannon: NYT

NEW YORK, Aug 18 (APP): US President, Donald Trump has decided to push
out his chief strategist Steve Bannon, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing two unnamed administration officials.
The report, citing two unnamed administration officials briefed on the
discussion, says the president and senior White House officials were debating when and how to dismiss Bannon, an ultra conservative.
The report said the two administration officials cautioned that Trump
was known to be averse to confrontation within his inner circle, and could decide to keep on Bannon for some time.
It also said Trump and Bannon were still discussing Bannon’s future as
of Friday morning.
The New York Times, however, cited a person close to Bannon as saying he
had submitted his resignation on August, 7 and that it was to be announced this week, but had been delayed by the fallout from a rally by white nationalists in Virginia over the weekend.
Bannon apparently damaged his standing by giving an interview to the
liberal American Prospect this week in which he was seen to be undercutting Trump’s position on North Korea.
Bannon told associates he thought he was talking to an academic and thought he was off the record.
He has told friends he could go back to the right-wing Breitbart News outlet if he were to leave the White House.
