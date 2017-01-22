Trump to meet British PM in first meeting with foreign leader

WASHINGTON Jan 22 (APP) : US President Donald Trump will

receive British Prime Minister Theresa May later this week in

his first meeting with a foreign leader early into his term,

the White House announced Saturday.

The meeting, due to take place on Friday, was announced

during a briefing by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Press reports in Britain, however, referred to the

planned visit to Washington by May as a ‘major diplomatic

coup’ for the prime minister for becoming the first European

leader to ‘secure’ an official meeting with the new US

president.

Beating other European leaders to the White House

after Trump’s inauguration has also been described by B

ritish media as a key objective for May and her government

since he surprisingly defeated his Democratic rival Hillary

Clinton in the 2015 election.

The development comes as May is overseeing the UK’s

departure from the European Union, or Brexit, which was

approved in a national referendum amid a swell of

anti-establishment enthusiasm similar to what led to

the stunning victory of politically inexperienced Trump in

the US presidential race.

Washington’s invitation of May this week is viewed

as ‘evidence of Trump’ genuine willingness to help Britain

make a success of Brexit, according to a Guardian report,

which also described the development as ‘an implicit snub

to the EU, which Trump has described as a mere ‘vehicle’

for Germany in the eyes of other European leaders.

According to British media reports, high on the agenda

of the May-Trump meeting will be discussions on plans for

a post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and the US as

well as continued Washington’s lead role in the NATO

military alliance.

May extended her congratulations to Trump following his

inauguration on Friday and has said that she believes Trump

does recognize the significance of NATO even though he had

referred to the Western military alliance as “obsolete” just

days ago.

May and her team regard the White House meeting with Trump

“as a chance not only to show that the president is on side with

her plans to develop new trade arrangements with Washington after

Britain leaves the European Union, but also more broadly to

re-emphasize that the special relationship between the two

countries is alive and well in the broadest sense,” The

Guardian said.