NEW YORK, Jun 16 (APP):US President Donald Trump has accused The New York Times, a leading American newspaper, of a “virtual act of treason” for publishing a story about US digital incursions into Russia’s electrical power grid in response to alleged Russian meddling in American elections.

He also tweeted that the story was not true, and called the media “corrupt,” saying, “They will do, or say, whatever it takes, with not even the slightest thought of consequence.”