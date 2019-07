NEW YORK, Jul 06 (APP):US President Donald Trump hit back at former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday, calling the Democratic presidential frontrunner a “reclamation project,” who won’t win the 2020 presidential election.

Trump tweeted Saturday that “some things are just not salvageable,” before criticizing former President Barack Obama — Biden’s former boss — for his administration’s trade policy toward China and for the deficits and debt it created.