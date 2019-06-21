NEW YORK, Jun 21 (APP):US President Donald Trump announced Friday that he called off a retaliatory strike against Iran because he believed the resulting loss of life would be disproportionate to the destruction of an unmanned drone.

Top national security officials told the New York Times that they were planning to strike a number of Iranian targets, including radar and missile batteries, on Friday morning, but were called off around 7p.m. Thursday evening (local time — 4 a.m. PST Friday) after the jets that would have carried out the strike were in the air.