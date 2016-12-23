Trump on nukes: ‘Let it be an arms race’

New York, Dec 23 (APP): US President elect Donald Trump

suggested Friday that he was willing to engage in “an arms race,”

insisting that the United States would surpass its rivals and “outlast them all” in a push for global weapons dominance.

“Let it be an arms race. We will outmatch them at every pass and

outlast them all,” Trump told MSNBC TV programme “Morning Joe”.

Trump’s assertion comes the day after he tweeted that the United

States “must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability

until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes.”

Analysts said it also continues Trump’s apparent rejection of four decades of US policy advocating for the reduction of the emphasis

on nuclear weapons as a part of America’s defensive systems.

Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer has made efforts to clarify

Trump’s remarks on NBC’s TODAY show Friday, saying the president elect’s statements are meant as a “warning” to other nations not to undermine US sovereignty.

“There’s not going to be [an arms race] because he’s going to ensure that other countries get the message that he’s not going to sit back and allow that,” Spicer said. “And what’s going to happen is they will come to their senses and we will all be just fine.”

Also Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his lengthy annual press conference that Russia’s weaponry is capable of penetrating

the missile defense system of the United States.

“It’s not us who have been speeding up the arms race,” Putin added.

During his presidential campaign, Trump said he could not rule out

the possibility of using nuclear weapons, although he acknowledged the “horror” they unleash.

The United States currently has an arsenal of 4,500 nuclear weapons. President Barack Obama has put forward a plan to modernize those systems, but a proposal to expand the number of nuclear weapons would represent a break with a US defence strategy dating back to the Nixon era.