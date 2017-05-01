Trump not sure if US would take military action against North Korea

NEW YORK, May 1 (APP): President Donald Trump has said that he believes

China’s president has been putting pressure on North Korea as Pyongyang pursues its missile and nuclear weapons programmes – but when asked about whether another nuclear test would mean a military response from the US, Trump said “I don’t know…we’ll see”.

In an interview with CBS-TV programme Face the Nation, Trump said he

won’t be happy if North Korea conducts a nuclear test and that he believes Chinese President Xi Jinping won’t be happy, either.

Asked if that means military action, Trump responded: “I don’t know.

I mean, we’ll see.”

In the interview, Trump said neither he nor President Jinping Xi would

be happy if Kim were to conduct a nuclear test, which would be North Korea’s sixth. There were some expectations earlier this month that Pyongyang might conduct such a test in connection with holiday observances.

Trump appeared to offer grudging praise for Kim, noting that he took

over North Korea when he was 26 or 27 after his father died and has consolidated power despite challenges from the military and members of his family.

“A lot of people, I’m sure, tried to take that power away, whether it

was his uncle or anybody else,” he said. “And he was able to do it. So obviously, he’s a pretty smart cookie.”

In 2013, North Korea’s official news service reported that Jang Song

Taek, Kim’s uncle by marriage, was executed for attempting to seize power. The report called Jang â€œworse than a dog.”

In a separate interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Senator

John McCain, a Republican, was asked if Trump was considering a pre-emptive strike against North Korea, especially if there were indications that it had developed a delivery system capable of carrying a nuclear weapon. “I don’t think so,” he said.

“I think we have to consider that option as the very last option,”

McCain, who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, said. He cited an array of dangers associated with any outbreak of hostilities on the Korean peninsula, including North Korea’s ability to strike Seoul with conventional artillery.

“The major lever on North Korea, maybe the only lever, is China,” he

said.