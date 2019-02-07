Trump nominates US Treasury’s David Malpass as World Bank president

NEW YORK, Feb 07 (APP):US President Donald Trump has nominated David Malpass, a senior Treasury Department
official and a vocal critic of the World Bank, to head the international financial institution.
Trump’s nomination of Malpass, Under Secretary of the Treasury for International
Affairs, is subject to a vote by the World Bank’s executive board and could draw
challengers from some of the bank’s 188 other shareholding countries.