Trump hails positive movement in US-Pakistan ties after recovery of kidnapped

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13 (APP) –:The U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed the joint efforts by Pakistan and the United States governments that led to the recovery of a US-Canadian couple and their three children, saying it was a “positive movement” in relationship between the two countries.

Caitlan Coleman, an American citizen and her husband, Joshua Boyle, a Canadian were kidnapped by the terrorists from Afghanistan in 2012. Ms. Coleman gave birth to three children whey they were in captivity. Pakistani and US officials Thursday announced their recovery made on Wednesday.

In a statement he made at the White House, President Trump said that the United States government, working in conjunction with the Government of Pakistan, secured the release of the Boyle-Coleman family on Wednesday. “This is a positive movement for our country’s relationship with Pakistan.”

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, in a statement, expressed the US deep gratitude to the government of Pakistan and the Pakistani Army for their cooperation in securing the release of the kidnapped couple and their children.

“The United States is hopeful that Pakistan’s actions will further a U.S.-Pakistan relationship marked by growing commitments to counter-terrorism operations and stronger ties in all other respects”, the Secretary added.

At a separate briefing at the White House, retired Gen. John Kelley, the current White House Chief of Staff for President Trump also hailed the recovery, terming Pakistan as “great partners” in this regard.

“Let me just say the Pakistanis, they’re great partners in this regard that they are. And I don’t think — I think there’s been a change. Hopefully, there will be a change in the cooperative relationship between the United States and Pakistan”, Gen. Kelly added.

He said arrangements were being made to transport the couple and their children to the United States or to Canada who, he said, were essentially living in a hole for five years.