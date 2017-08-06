Trump defends National Security Adviser McMaster amid calls for his firing

NEW YORK, Aug 6 (APP): US President Donald Trump has come to the

defence of his national security advisor, H.R. McMaster, in the face of

a sustained attack on the army general from the far right wing of the Republican Party.

In a statement emailed to The New York Times, the president

described McMaster as a “good man”, and said they were “working very

well together.” But analysts said it was unlikely to stem the flow of invective from the president’s own hardline supporters or resolve the factional conflict inside the White House.