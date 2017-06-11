Trump calls Comey ‘cowardly’ and suggests he acted illegally

NEW YORK, June 11 (APP): US President Donald Trump branded ousted

FBI chief James Comey as “cowardly” for leaking details of their conversations to the media via tweets on Sunday.

“I believe the James Comey leaks will be far more prevalent than anyone ever thought possible. Totally illegal? Very ‘cowardly!’” Trump tweeted Sunday, though analysts said it was unclear what he meant by the use of the word “prevalent.”

During testimony to Congress on Thursday, Comey said that after he was fired, he shared the content of memos he wrote after his one-on-one meetings with Trump to a colleague to give to the press. The former FBI director said he did that once the president began tweeting about a possible recording of their meeting.

Comey claimed that during his private conversations, Trump pressed

him to drop an investigation into Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser, that centred on Flynn’s calls with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the transition, which eventually led to his

dismissal.

Throughout Trump’s presidency, the administration has been plagued by a number of leaks.

Trump also took aim at the “fake news” media Sunday, claiming it has failed to report on “great economic” news since he was elected president.