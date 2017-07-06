Trilateral meeting discusses economic cooperation, connectivity

PUGUS (Tajikistan) July 6 (APP): A trilateral meeting of

Pakistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan on Thursday discussed economic

cooperation and connectivity, and expressed the belief that the way

forward was through increased interaction and collaboration.

The tripartite meeting of leaders of the three countries noted

that enhanced interaction was needed to boost trade and investment

and energy linkages.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, President of Afghanistan

Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and the host President Emomali Rahmon met here

on the sidelines of the Quadrilateral CASA-1000 Summit at the

Government Residence in hilly resort in Varzob valley.

Pakistan pointed that the CASA-1000 project was a key to

regional connectivity. It said it was further improving and

modernizing facilities for transit trade through its road, rail and

shipping ports.

Prime Minister Sharif thanked President Rahmon, and the

Government of Tajikistan, for hosting the important Tripartite

Summit and said it provided a platform to discuss the issues and

seek a solution.

During the meeting, the prime minister was accompanied by

Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir, Minister for Water and Power

Khawaja Muhammad Asif and PM’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj

Aziz.