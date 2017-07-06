Trilateral meeting discusses economic cooperation, connectivity

PUGUS (Tajikistan) July 6 (APP): A trilateral meeting of
Pakistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan on Thursday discussed economic
cooperation and connectivity, and expressed the belief that the way
forward was through increased interaction and collaboration.
The tripartite meeting of leaders of the three countries noted
that enhanced interaction was needed to boost trade and investment
and energy linkages.
Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, President of Afghanistan
Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and the host President Emomali Rahmon met here
on the sidelines of the Quadrilateral CASA-1000 Summit at the
Government Residence in hilly resort in Varzob valley.
Pakistan pointed that the CASA-1000 project was a key to
regional connectivity. It said it was further improving and
modernizing facilities for transit trade through its road, rail and
shipping ports.
Prime Minister Sharif thanked President Rahmon, and the
Government of Tajikistan, for hosting the important Tripartite
Summit and said it provided a platform to discuss the issues and
seek a solution.
During the meeting, the prime minister was accompanied by
Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir, Minister for Water and Power
Khawaja Muhammad Asif and PM’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj
Aziz.
