Tributes paid to retiring secretaries for meritorious services

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP): A meeting of the Secretaries’ Committee was held in the Committee Room of Cabinet Division here to pay tribute to the retiring secretaries.

The meeting was chaired by the Cabinet Secretary and attended by the serving Federal Secretaries to pay tribute to the Federal Secretaries who have recently retired or were retiring from government service after rendering meritorious services, a press release said.

The secretaries who were honoured included Dr. Waqar Masood Khan, Nadeem Ashraf, Khalid Hanif, Manzoor Ali Khan, Muhammad Sadiq, Faridullah Khan, Amir M. Khan Marwat, Muhammad Arif Azim and S.M. Imran Gardezi.

As a token of acknowledgement for their services, the salient personality traits of these officers and their contributions as public servant, were highlighted alongwith their professional competence, self discipline and integrity.

It was observed that they acted as role models for their junior colleagues.

While serving in various capacities in different government organizations, they contributed towards national development in their respective spheres.

The Secretaries Committee acknowledged their meritorious services and said they will be remembered for a long time for their dedication, commitment, hard work, uprightness, courage and integrity.