Tribute to be paid to Ustad Shaukat Hussain on Jan 26 at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): National Institute of Folk and
Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will pay tribute to renowned folk
artist Ustad Mian Shaukat Hussain on January 26.
Ustad Mian Shaukat Hussain, a renowned Tabla player who
belonged to the Punjab gharana of tabla-playing music artists.
Mian Shaukat Hussain was born to a family of professional
musicians. His father, Mian Maula Bakhsh, was a professional singer.
But young Shaukat was drawn to percussion instruments from an early
age.
He began his career from All India Radio, Delhi at the age of
18. His family migrated to Pakistan after its independence in 1947.
In Pakistan, he was employed by Radio Pakistan, Lahore as a staff
artist. Mian Shaukat Hussain retired in 1992 and died 4 years later
in 1996 of kidney failure.
He is survived by his son Raza Shaukat Hussain, a tabla player
of merit himself who will also participate in the programme.
The programme includes performances by Raza Shaukat Hussain,
renowned singers Shafqat Salamat Ali and Israr Chishti who will also
share their views and perform on the occasion.
