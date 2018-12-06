Tribute paid to Josh Malihabadi at RAC

RAWALPINDI, Dec 06 (APP):A Literary Conference held here on Thursday to mark 124th birth anniversary of the revolutionary poet, Josh Malihabadi.

The conference was jointly organized by Josh Adabi Foundation and Josh Memorial Committee in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC).

Renowned scholar Dr. Ghazanfer Mehdi presided over the conference while famous fiction writer Hameed Shahid was chief guest.