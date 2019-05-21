ISLAMABAD, May 21 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Tuesday organized a condolence reference of renowned British Pakistani Painter Jamil Naqsh who passed away on May 16, 2019 in London at the age of 79.

First Lady Mrs. Samina Alvi graced the condolence reference to share her sentiments to this great loss of artist community with the artists and visited the galleries at PNCA.

Director General PNCA Jamal Shah said that it was a great loss to the artist community.

Mansoor Rahi, Hajra Mansoor, Arjumand Faisal, Aasma Rashid, Abbas Shah, Sajjad Akram, Mobina Zuberi, Amna I Pataudi and Artist Nusrat Ji shared their moments and paid tribute to Jamil Naqsh.