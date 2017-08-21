Tribunal dismisses appeals against acceptance of Kulsoom Nawaz papers

LAHORE, Aug 21 (APP): An Election Appellate Tribunal of

the Lahore High Court on Monday dismissed five appeals against

acceptance of nomination papers of PML-N candidate Begum

Kulsoom Nawaz for NA-120 by-poll.

The tribunal comprising Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh

and Justice Shahid Waheed heard the appeals filed by rival

candidates including Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s Ishtiaq

Chaudhry, Pakistan Peoples Party’s Faisal Mir, Pakistan

Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Dr Yasmin Rashid and others.

During the hearing, the petitioners’ counsel argued that

the respondent PML-N candidate Begum Kulsoom Nawaz concealed

information regarding her assets, income, salary, and tax in

nomination papers for NA-120 by-poll. However, the returning

officer accepted her nomination papers while rejecting

objections raised by the petitioners, they added. The counsel

pleaded the tribunal to set aside the returning officer’s

decision and reject Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s papers.

However, the tribunal dismissed the petitions for not

being maintainable.

It is pertinent to mention that returning officer of

NA-120 on Thursday last rejected all objections filed against

candidature of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz and accepted her nomination

papers as well as of 54 other candidates for by-election.