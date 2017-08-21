Tribunal dismisses appeals against acceptance of Kulsoom Nawaz papers

LAHORE, Aug 21 (APP): An Election Appellate Tribunal of
the Lahore High Court on Monday dismissed five appeals against
acceptance of nomination papers of PML-N candidate Begum
Kulsoom Nawaz for NA-120 by-poll.
The tribunal comprising Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh
and Justice Shahid Waheed heard the appeals filed by rival
candidates including Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s Ishtiaq
Chaudhry, Pakistan Peoples Party’s Faisal Mir, Pakistan
Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Dr Yasmin Rashid and others.
During the hearing, the petitioners’ counsel argued that
the respondent PML-N candidate Begum Kulsoom Nawaz concealed
information regarding her assets, income, salary, and tax in
nomination papers for NA-120 by-poll. However, the returning
officer accepted her nomination papers while rejecting
objections raised by the petitioners, they added. The counsel
pleaded the tribunal to set aside the returning officer’s
decision and reject Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s papers.
However, the tribunal dismissed the petitions for not
being maintainable.
It is pertinent to mention that returning officer of
NA-120 on Thursday last rejected all objections filed against
candidature of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz and accepted her nomination
papers as well as of 54 other candidates for by-election.
