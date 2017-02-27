Tribesmen’s aspirations to be honoured in FATA reforms: Governor

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal

Zafar Jhagra on Monday said that reforms in FATA will be introduced according to the aspirations of tribal people.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, he hoped that the reforms will be approved in the next federal cabinet meeting.

The Governor also appreciated the operation Zarb-e-Azb and the countless sacrifices rendered by the Armed Forces and tribesmen.

Zafar Jhagra said that FCR will be abolished at any cost to bring FATA in the mainstream.