Tribal elders call for end to conspiracies from across border

KHYBER AGENCY, July 16 (APP): Tribal elders on Sunday

pointed out that 65 Indain consulates have apparently been

harbouring conspiracies from across border and clled upon

Afghanistan government to effectively check their activities.

This was stated by the tribal Jirga held here in Jamrod

Sports Complex on Sunday which was attended by former federal

minister Malik Waris Khan Afridi, Dr Noorul Haq Qadri, Malik

Khan Marjan of North Waziristan Agency, Malik Irfan Burki of

South Waziristan Agency and others.

The tribal elders said that Afghanistan is our brother

neighbouring country but unfortunately it has been toeing

Indian tactics and designs.

They said that earlier two tribal Jirgas were held in

Afghaninstan and the Jirga’s people claimed to be the real

tribal representatives but they were not influentials.

They alleged that it was actually a conspiracy against

Pakistan. They alleged that Israel has already opened

consulates.

They said that Afghanistan is a neighbour and Muslim

country adding Pakhtuns are living both sides of boarder

and they have common language, common tribes, culture and

tradition.

The tribal elders made it clear that they will fight

side by side security forces to defend the country.

They appealed Afghanistan leadership to take steps

against Indian and Israel consulates in order to check

their conspiracies against Pakistan.