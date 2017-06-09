Trials to select squash players for Asian Junior in Jordon on June 12

PESHAWAR, June 9 (APP): A trials to select boys and girls squash players

in different age groups categories for the forthcoming Asian Junior Squash Championship will be held here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on June 12, 2017.

This was stated by Vice President of Pakistan Squash Federation and

former World Champion Qamar Zaman while talking to APP here on Friday.

He said as desired by President Pakistan Squash Federation Air Chief

Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force the trials in across Pakistan including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be organized in different age groups of both boys and girls.

He said two players in each age group comprising Under-11, Under-13,

Under-15 and Under-17 will be organized by all the associations and the names of the short-listed candidates would be sent to Peshawar for a final phase of trials.

The selected final players in each of the five categories of boys and

girls would represent Pakistan in the forthcoming Asian Junior Squash Championship to be held in Jordan in August this year.

He said participation in the Asian Junior Squash Championship our

players could be able to get much needed international exposure.

Such international exposure, he said, is very vital for the players to

shine at international level besides it could also help them improve their ranking as well. Qamar Zaman said that during the visit of the Air Marshal Shahid Alvi, Senior Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation and Secretary PSF Wing Commander Tahir Sultan, it was decided to hold the final trials in Peshawar.

He said all arrangement for the smooth conduct of the trials will

already been made. He also advised all Khyber Pakhtunkhwa players to

report to Munawar Zaman at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on June 12,

2017 at 2.00 p.m to 6.00 p.m.

Qamar Zaman said that he would monitor all the trials before

short-listing two top players for the final phase of trials and among

them two players each will be selected of the each category to represent Pakistan in the forthcoming Asian Junior Squash Championship to be played

in August this year.