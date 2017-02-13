Trials to select players for Women Senior Inter-Region Cricket on Feb 16

PESHAWAR, Feb 13 (APP): Peshawar Region Coordinator of Pakistan Cricket Board Women Wing Raham Bibi Monday said that the trials to select team for the forthcoming PCB Senior Inter-District Women Cricket Championship will be held in the premises of Frontier College for Women on February 16, 2017 at 9.00 a.m.

She said arrangement in this connection have already been completed for the smooth conducted of the trials. She asked the players to report to her in the morning at 9.00 a.m.

About the selection committee she said, Miss Samreen, Miss Salma Faiz and PCB Peshawar Regional Coach Saltanat Khan will thoroughly monitor the performance of the players before short-listing them for the camp to be organized at the same venue under the aegis of Pakistan Cricket Board.