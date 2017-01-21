Trials to select National Athletics players for Relay Race on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP): Trials to select national athletics players for

the Islamic Solidarity Games will be held on Sunday at 9:00 am at Jinnah Stadium, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.

The Games will be held at Baku, Azeraijan from May 12-22.

President, Pakistan Athletics Federation Major General (Retd) Muhammad Akram Sahi Sahi said Pakistani athletes would chip in 10 men and six women events of the athletics discipline of Islamic Games.

The training camp for preparation of the Islamic Solidarity Games is

already underway and 41 players, including 32 men and nine women players are getting training it.

Men athletes will feature in 100 metre race, 200 metre race, 400 metre

race, 110 and 400 metre hurdles race, 4×100 and 4×400 relay race, javelin throw, triple jump and long jump, while women events 100 metre race, 200 metre race, 400 metre race, 4×100 and 4×400 relay race and hammer throw.

To a question, Akram Sahi said that the selection of the players would be based on merit.