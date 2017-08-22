Trials for selection of Pak netball team for Asian Championship

LAHORE, Aug 22 (APP)- Pakistan Netball Federation will hold

open trials for the selection of Pakistan Men’s Netball team

from September 14 at PSB Coaching Centre, Karachi for participation

in Asian Men’s Netball Championship being held in December in

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“From the two day trials we will be selecting twenty outstanding

players to undergo camp training to get good results in the Asian

premier netball activity”, said a spokesman of PNF while talking

to APP here on Tuesday. Pakistan won silver medal in the last Asian championship, he added.

He said PNF has already written letters to its affiliated units

to send their talented player to feature in the trials.

He said Zafar Iqbal Awan, Chairman, PNF has formed a selection

committee headed by Ajaz ul Haque and Muhammad Riaz, Anwar Ahmad

Ansari, Syed Toqeer Ahmed and Muhammad Rizwa as its members to

watch the trials.

The Asian Men’s Netball Championship will be participated by

teams from Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Chinese Taipei,

Sri Lanka, Maldives, Pakistan, India, Iran, Afghanistan and Japan.